R Praggnanandhaa outclasses world no.1 Magnus Carlsen twice in three days; later bows out of Freestyle Chess Grand Slam

R Praggnanandhaa showed his class against world no.1 Magnus Carlsen after the Indian defeated the Norwegian chess grandmaster in the opening game of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam in Las Vegas. According to Chess.com, the 19-year-old Indian chess prodigy got better of Carlsen 1-0 in the opening game, playing with the white pieces.

Advertisement

Playing with white pieces, Praggnanandhaa showcased clinical precision and tactical depth. The Norwegian made a surprise decision to sacrifice his queen in exchange for a bishop and knight in the 18th move, but the Indian took the challenge and gained an upper hand late in the game.

Also Read | Praggnanandhaa beats World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen at Freestyle Chess in Las Vegas

Carlsen eventually resigned after Praggnanandhaa lined up three central pawns by move 41 and forced Carlsen in such a position from where a comeback was impossible.

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa secured a stunning victory over Carlsen in a dominant Round 4 clash at the Las Vegas Chess Grand Slam Tour. The most consistent player in Group A, Praggnanandhaa scored three straight wins from rounds two to four, the latter of which was a gritty win over the pre-tournament favorite Carlsen, according to Chess.com.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old defeated the Norwegian master in only 39 moves in the match held on Wednesday, confirming his increasing position on the international chess scene and continuing a worrying trend for Carlsen against India's new generation of stars.

Also Read | Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa wins maiden Grand Chess Tour event in Romania

Before that, Praggnanandhaa had made headlines when the Indian defeated Carlsen at at the Champions Chess Tour in 2022 at the age of 16. Two years later, Praggnanandhaa registered his maiden classical win over the Norwegian at Norway Chess.

What's next for R Praggnanandhaa? Praggnanandhaa will next be seen in the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz which starts on August 9. It carries a prize money of $175,000 with the format seeing nine rounds of rapid action followed by eighteen rounds of blitz, for a total of 135 games spread across five days. This event will feature six full-tour players and four wildcard players. Post that,Praggnanandhaa will be seen at Sinquefield Cup.