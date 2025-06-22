‘Rafael down again’ - Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Butt ridicules India after FIH Nations Cup semifinal win over France

Pakistan men's hockey team captain Ammad Butt embroiled himself into a controversy after he ridiculed India with a cryptic Instagram post following their victory over France in the FIH Nations Cup semifinal. Ranked 15th in the world, Pakistan edged past France in a thrilling 3-2 penalty shootout win to book a place in the final.

However, the Men in Green were humiliated by New Zealand in the final with the Black Sticks winning 6-2 at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

But what truly set the internet abuzz was the Instagram story of Butt. In the story, which had a black screen, Butt wrote “Rafael down again” which many linked as a mockery towards India after in connection to the recent India-Pakistan military conflict. Butt got the spelling wrong as the correct version goes 'Rafale'.

The 'Rafael' connection came from the French-made Rafael fighter jets which were used in the military response named as Operation Sindoor, in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22 that claimed 26 innocent lives in the picturesque southern Kashmir.

Although the Instagram story was deleted shortly afterwards sensing backlash, it was too late by then as screenshots of the same went viral on social media. While many, among the netizens, tried to play it down just as a comment on sports triumph, but others related it to the political and military history, thus stirring a debate.

What happened during France vs Pakistan? Despite five penalty corners being exchanged in the first 15 minutes, the first quarter remained goalless. Xavier Esmenjaud's diving effort put France into lead in the second quarter before Victor Charlet converted France’s fifth penalty corner to double the lead in the second half.

However, Pakistan roared back in the game with strikes from Afraz, Sufyan Khan and Muhammad Hammadudin to go 3-2 up. Charlet turned messiah for the French as he equalised the score with just two minutes from the final hooter.