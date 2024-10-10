Rafael Nadal retires from Tennis: From investment to vehicles, check net worth of 22-time Grand Slam champion

It was a major setback for Tennis lovers when Rafael Nadal on Thursday announced his retirement from the sport after the Davis Cup finals in November. The 22 time Grand Slam winner made the announcement on Thursday.

"I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, especially these last two," Nadal said in a video on social media. During his illustrious career, Nadal has earned a whopping amount of $135 million his prize money. The tennis champion also charges hefty fees for his appearance at events and endorsements.

How much does Rafael Nadal earn? Rafael Nadal has earned around $23 million from endorsements. Whereas, he has minted around $135 million in prize money since 2001, according to Forbes. The legendary tennis player's estimated net worth stands at $225 million ( ₹1,889.5 crore), according to celebrity.networth.

Rafael Nadal investments Rafael Nadal earns from his personal sports brand. The tennis player sells sportswear, accessories, and other items under his brand, which is inspired by his tennis nickname, “the Raging Bull”.

Rafal Nadal Academy

Another key investment of the tennis player is the Rafal Nadal Academy which is located in Mallorca. Founded in 2016, the academy is run by Nadal who trains young tennis players and spends most of his time there.

Nadal's collaboration in the hospitality sector

Rafael Nadal also has a partnership with Melia Hotels. The hotel chain is mainly based in Mexico and Mallorca. The key highlights of the hotel is its luxurious experience including sailing in the Mediterranean, eating on the beach, beach bar, etc, reported website Hola! According to the website, Nadal is also involved in various restaurant businesses in tie-up with the Mabel Hospitality Group.