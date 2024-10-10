Rafael Nadal retires from Tennis: From investment to vehicles, check net worth of 22-time Grand Slam champion

Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis after the Davis Cup finals in November. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has earned $135 million in prize money and has an estimated net worth of $225 million through endorsements, his sports brand, and investments.

Published10 Oct 2024, 07:55 PM IST
Famous tennis player Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday.
Famous tennis player Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday.(AP)

It was a major setback for Tennis lovers when Rafael Nadal on Thursday announced his retirement from the sport after the Davis Cup finals in November. The 22 time Grand Slam winner made the announcement on Thursday.

Also Read | Federer pens emotional comment on Nadal’s retirement post, writes THIS

"I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, especially these last two," Nadal said in a video on social media. During his illustrious career, Nadal has earned a whopping amount of $135 million his prize money. The tennis champion also charges hefty fees for his appearance at events and endorsements.

How much does Rafael Nadal earn?

Rafael Nadal has earned around $23 million from endorsements. Whereas, he has minted around $135 million in prize money since 2001, according to Forbes. The legendary tennis player's estimated net worth stands at $225 million ( 1,889.5 crore), according to celebrity.networth.

Also Read | Nadal’s Paris Olympics end in doubles loss; Djokovic eyes for 1st gold

Rafael Nadal investments

Rafael Nadal earns from his personal sports brand. The tennis player sells sportswear, accessories, and other items under his brand, which is inspired by his tennis nickname, “the Raging Bull”.

Rafal Nadal Academy

Another key investment of the tennis player is the Rafal Nadal Academy which is located in Mallorca. Founded in 2016, the academy is run by Nadal who trains young tennis players and spends most of his time there.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal retires: A look at achievements of King of Clay in tennis

Nadal's collaboration in the hospitality sector

Rafael Nadal also has a partnership with Melia Hotels. The hotel chain is mainly based in Mexico and Mallorca. The key highlights of the hotel is its luxurious experience including sailing in the Mediterranean, eating on the beach, beach bar, etc, reported website Hola! According to the website, Nadal is also involved in various restaurant businesses in tie-up with the Mabel Hospitality Group.

Rafael Nadal cars

Rafael Nadal's expensive car collection includes Aston Martin DBS, Ferrari 458 Italia, Mercedes Benz AMG SL55, Kia EV6 GT, Kia Stinger, etc.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 07:55 PM IST
