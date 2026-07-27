Raja Muthupandi wins silver medal in men’s 65kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow

Indian weightlifter Raja Muthupandi claimed a hard-earned silver medal in the men’s 65kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday night. The Tamil Nadu athlete delivered a composed total of 286kg to secure India’s fourth medal of the Games and the third from the weightlifting competition on Day 4.

Steady performance delivers podium finish Competing at the Scottish Event Campus, Raja Muthupandi started the snatch session cautiously. He missed his opening attempt at 126kg but recovered strongly on the second try to lock in the weight. A final effort at 129kg did not go his way, leaving him with a best of 126kg after the opening discipline.

In the clean and jerk, the 26-year-old again showed resilience. He failed his first lift at 158kg but bounced back to clear 160kg on the second attempt. That successful lift gave him a total of 286kg and briefly put him at the top of the leaderboard. His final attempt at 165kg, which would have challenged for gold, was unsuccessful.

Malaysia’s Muhamad Aznil Bidin took gold with a new Games record total of 299kg. Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru claimed bronze with 282kg. Muthupandi’s consistent effort across both lifts was enough to lock in the silver and add another podium finish for India.

Comeback story of resilience This silver marks Raja Muthupandi’s first Commonwealth Games medal. The Kovilpatti lifter had finished sixth in the 62kg category at the 2018 Gold Coast Games with a total of 266kg. A serious elbow injury in 2019 had threatened his career and kept him out of the 2022 Birmingham edition.

His return has been impressive. He won silver at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships with 296kg, finished ninth at the World Championships later that year with a personal best of 299kg, and claimed the senior national title in 2026 with a strong 302kg total. Known for his strength in the clean and jerk, Muthupandi entered Glasgow as one of India’s leading medal hopes in the weight class.

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Boost for India’s weightlifting campaign Raja Muthupandi’s silver followed strong results earlier on Day 4. Mirabai Chanu had already secured India’s first gold of the Games with a dominant performance in the women’s 48kg, while Rishikanta Singh took silver in the men’s 60kg after setting a Games record in the snatch. Together, the three medals highlighted the depth of India’s weightlifting squad in Glasgow.