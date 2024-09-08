Randhir Singh becomes first Indian to head Olympic Council of Asia

Randhir Singh emerged as the lone eligible candidate for the OCA president's post and was elected unanimously by the Council

Updated8 Sep 2024, 03:31 PM IST
A file photo of Randhir Singh. Reuters
A file photo of Randhir Singh. Reuters

Randhir Singh, the veteran sports administrator, on Sunday was elected to serve as the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

This feat comes as a pleasant surprise as it is the first time an Indian will head the OCA.

During the 44th General Assembly of the continental body, 77-year-old Randhir Singh emerged as the lone eligible candidate for the OCA president's post and was unanimous selected by the Council.

His tenure will run from 2024 till 2028.

He was officially named OCA president in the presence of sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and top sports leaders from all 45 countries of Asia.

On being elected as the first Indian president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Randhir Singh said: “Everyone is happy, by the grace of God, we have been unanimously elected...We must never forget our heritage and Yoga is one sport that the world needs...Yoga reactivates your body...”

 

OCA acting president

Randhir Singh has been the OCA acting president since 2021, filling in for Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, who was handed a 15-year ban from sports administration in May this year over ethics breaches.

He has held different administrative posts in Indian and Asian sports bodies.

“Congratulations to all my team. I sincerely thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Asia is one family. Thank you all for all support. We will try to carry on for long,” Randhir said after his election.

“Special congratulations to all the ladies who have joined the team. I wish to express my deepest gratitude to all of you for your dedication to the Olympic course…..Let's all work together towards a future where the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect are celebrated,” he added.

 

Randhir Singh, the five-time Olympic shooter hails from Patiala district in Punjab and belongs to a family of sportspersons.

His father Bhalindra Singh was a first-class cricketer and was an IOC member between 1947 and 1992.

His uncle, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, played Test cricket for India and was also an IOC member.

8 Sep 2024, 03:31 PM IST
