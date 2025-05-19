Randy Arozarena, Bryan Woo excel as Mariners finish sweep of Padres

BASEBALL-MLB-SD-SEA/RECAP

Published19 May 2025, 04:41 AM IST
Randy Arozarena homered Sunday to start a three-run rally and Bryan Woo sailed through seven innings as the visiting Seattle Mariners completed a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres with a 6-1 win.

Woo (5-1) gave up just five hits and a run with no walks and five strikeouts, throwing 67 of his 87 pitches for strikes and permitting just one hit over his last 5 1/3 innings. He lowered his earned run average to 2.65.

Michael King (4-2) absorbed the loss, yielding six hits and four runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings. King walked one and fanned eight.

San Diego got off to a fast start when Fernando Tatis Jr. walloped his 12th homer to lead off the bottom of the first, picking on a hanging sweeper and belting it an estimated 398 feet to the seats in left-center.

It threatened for more runs in the second when Elias Diaz hit with men at second and third after two-out singles by Jake Cronenworth and Jose Iglesias, plus an error. But Woo wriggled out of trouble and then dominated for the rest of his stint.

King didn't allow a hit until Arozarena jacked his sixth homer off a hanging sweeper with two outs in the fourth. That was the first of five straight hits for Seattle, which took the lead for good via Leody Taveras' ground-rule double to right and made it 3-1 on an infield single from Miles Mastrobuoni.

Mitch Garver increased the lead to 4-1 in the sixth via an RBI single down the third-base line that scored Arozarena. The Padres got their first two men aboard against reliever Carlos Vargas in the eighth but Tatis rolled into a 5-4-3 double play and Luis

Arraez flied out to end the threat. San Diego went 0-for-21 with runners in scoring position for the series and was outscored 15-3.

The Mariners tacked on two runs in the ninth. Cal Raleigh's sacrifice fly scored Dylan Moore and Julio Rodriguez blooped a single to left-center that plated Leo Rivas.

--Field Level Media

