Randy Orton and Kevin Owens set for imminent WWE returns after injury absences

WWE fans may not have to wait much longer to see two proven main-event stars back on their screens. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are both closing in on their returns, potentially reshaping the fall storylines right after SummerSlam.

Details about the latest update According to reports, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are both expected to return very soon. The timing feels significant. SummerSlam is set to clarify the Undisputed WWE Championship picture, and the sudden availability of two veterans could give creative teams multiple new directions for the weeks ahead.

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Randy Orton’s quiet injury battle Randy Orton has been away since WrestleMania 42, where he fell short against Cody Rhodes. Publicly, he described the break as time he was enjoying. Behind the scenes, the picture looked different. Notably, Orton was dealing with a genuine back injury.

That changed course left the door open for future programs. Orton could now pick up his unfinished business with Rhodes or slide into a fresh rivalry with CM Punk, who challenges Rhodes for the title on Night 1 of SummerSlam. Nothing is confirmed, yet the possibility of an unexpected RKO landing in the middle of the title scene is exactly the kind of chaos Orton has delivered for two decades.

Kevin Owens’ long road back Kevin Owens has been sidelined far longer. His last in-ring appearance came in March 2025. A serious neck injury led to surgery and more than a year on the shelf. During that time, he stayed visible as a coach on WWE LFG and through occasional digital appearances, but the ring remained off-limits.

Recent progress has been clear. Dropping weight and completing the demanding recovery process puts him in position to return as an active competitor rather than a limited presence. Additional reports have even placed him in Minneapolis ahead of SummerSlam weekend, adding fuel to the idea that his comeback is close.

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What their returns mean for WWE Bringing both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens back at roughly the same time strengthens the mid-to-upper card immediately. Orton remains one of the most reliable big-match performers on the roster. Owens brings intensity, mic work, and the ability to elevate almost any opponent. Together they offer ready-made options for champions, contenders, and multi-man storylines heading into the autumn months.