Rangers’ Evan Carter (wrist fracture) likely done for season

Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter suffered a fractured wrist when he was hit by a pitch Thursday and is likely to miss the remainder of the season, manager Bruce Bochy told 105.3 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Carter was hit by two pitches during the game against the host Kansas City Royals, but the latter was a 94-mph sinker to the right wrist by reliever Daniel Lynch IV in the seventh inning. Carter briefly stayed in the game but was replaced in the outfield during the eighth.

"Carter could be out for the year. They did find a fracture there," Bochy said in his interview Friday.

Fractures often take 2-3 months of recovery time.

Bochy also revealed that infielder Marcus Semien is going for an MRI after he fouled a ball off his foot in the same game. Semien wore a boot as a precaution after his injury.

Both Carter and Semien were members of the Rangers' 2023 World Series-winning team, though Carter played just 23 regular-season games as a rookie. An ironman, Semien played in all 162 games that year and 159 last season; he has played all 162 games three times in his career.

An All-Star in 2021, 2023 and 2024, Semien is batting .230 this year with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs through 127 games. Carter was hitting .247 with five homers and 25 RBIs in his 63 games this season.

The Rangers have lost 11 of 14 games to drop below .500 and are 5 1/2 games out of the final American League wild-card spot entering this weekend's series against the visiting Cleveland Guardians.