Rangers snap four-game skid, pound Mariners 8-1

Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia both had two RBI singles in Texas' third-inning offensive uprising and Jacob deGrom earned his second straight win as the Rangers waylaid the Seattle Mariners 8-1 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game American League West series in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers ended a four-game losing streak and salvaged one game in the series by finally bunching timely hits and scoring more than one run. Texas won just two of the seven games in the homestand that wrapped up Sunday.

deGrom (2-1) went five innings, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks to garner his second victory since April 2023. He was followed to the mound by Jacob Webb, Hoby Milner and Luke Jackson.

Seattle's Logan Evans (1-1) struggled in his second major league start, surrendering six runs (all of them in the fourth inning) on 11 hits in five innings of work. Evans struck out five and walked two as the Mariners had a six-game winning streak snapped.

Texas outhit the Mariners 12-4, with Josh Smith leading the way for the Rangers with four hits that included a triple, the game's only extra-base hit.

Casey Legumina relived in the sixth and Eduard Bazardo hurled the seventh and eighth for Seattle, who managed just four singles by four different players.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the third inning as Jorge Polanco's groundout to second drove home Leo Rivas, who had started the frame with a single, stole second and took third on J.P. Crawford's single.

Texas finally found its stride in the bottom of the inning. Blaine Crim walked with one out and Smith and Wyatt Langford followed with singles to load the bases. Seager drove home Crim and Smith to give the Rangers their first lead in the series.

Marcus Semien followed with a two-out single to plate Langford. Jonah Heim then walked to reload the bases, and Garcia punched a single to center field to allow Seager and Semien to race home. Josh Jung ‘s ensuing single drove in Heim to push the lead to 6-1, tripling the amount of runs Texas had scored in the first two games of the series combined.

That score held until the eighth, when the Rangers played add on via Smith's triple to bring in Jung and Langford's sacrifice fly that chased home Smith.