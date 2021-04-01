New Delhi: Online gaming company Games24x7 on Thursday announced appointment of actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador for its fantasy sports platform My11Circle. The actor will feature in an integrated campaign set to be released on 6 April, two days before the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) begins.

"Films and cricket are two of India's biggest passions. With the start of the T20 season, we are extremely proud to have Ranveer Singh on board. His energy, passion for cricket and excellence at his craft epitomise young and aspirational India. The new campaign led by Ranveer will be a tribute to young Indians and their ardour for the game," said Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and CEO of Games24x7.

Also Read | Inside Mumbai’s new extortion economy

Singh is the latest addition in the group of My11Circle's brand ambassadors, which includes former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman and all-rounders Shane Watson and Rashid Khan.

Founded in 2019, Games24x7, the parent company of My11Circle, claims to have 70 million strong user base and a portfolio that spans skilled and casual games. It is backed by investors like Tiger Global and The Raine Group.

"Over 17 million sports enthusiasts have enjoyed using their knowledge of the game to pit their wits against their heroes such as Sourav Ganguly, Shane Watson, Rashid Khan, and VVS Laxman. Our latest campaign, scheduled to be launched on April 6th is the perfect amalgam of entertainment and cricket skills, and an earnest endeavour to make cricket fans feel special," said Saroj Panigrahi, vice-president, My11Circle.

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deciding to hold the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) before empty stands, at least in the initial phase of the T20 league, online fantasy gaming platforms are expected to witness high interest from cricket fans. Therefore, gaming platforms are preparing to engage more users during the two months, with new in-app features, sign-up bonus, virtual meet-and-greet sessions with cricketers, and contests apart from launching campaigns and promotions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via