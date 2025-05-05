Ravens draft pick Mike Green says he was open with teams about sexual assault allegations

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mike Green has been open about the fact that he's faced multiple sexual assault allegations, but when it comes to details, he wasn't discussing it further at rookie camp this weekend.

Green was available to Baltimore-area reporters Sunday for the first time since the Ravens drafted the edge rusher in the second round the previous week. The allegations that likely hurt his draft stock were, as expected, a significant topic.

“Every team asked me, and I've been completely open about everything,” Green said. “It's something that I had to go through, and I got through it.”

Green played at Virginia and then at Marshall. He said at the NFL scouting combine that he transferred after being accused of sexual assault for a second time. Green told reporters at the combine that he also was accused of sexual assault in high school. He said he was never charged and insisted he did nothing wrong.

He was asked Sunday how he ended up facing two separate allegations.

“I'm just focused right now on moving forward with my career at the Ravens," he said. "I'm blessed to be here. It's an honor.”

The Ravens said after drafting Green that they did their “due diligence” on him.

Baltimore also drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round, underscoring how uncertain Justin Tucker's future is. The Baltimore Banner has reported that over a dozen massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior. The NFL has said it would investigate.

Tucker has maintained he did not act inappropriately while receiving professional bodywork treatment.

“From the standpoint of the investigation and all that, we don't know anything. We haven't been given any information — as it should be. It's all done the way it's done,” coach John Harbaugh said. "So you can't make any decisions based on that. Every decision we make has to be based on football.

“There's a lot of layers to that,” Harbaugh continued. “You've got a rookie kicker in here. You took him in the sixth round, early in the sixth round. He's a talented guy. Just from a football standpoint — salary cap, all the different things that you just take into consideration — whatever we decide to do over the next few weeks will be based on football.”