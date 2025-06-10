Ravi Krishnan's ASE to empower IP ownership in sports, entertainment
Summary
The full-stack IP and fan engagement company blends sport, media, fashion, and wellness, aiming to help brands own IP and drive fan lifetime value. Early clients include Destination Sport Group and World Rugby.
MUMBAI: Drawing on his extensive experience as former IMG South Asia managing director and Rajasthan Royals vice-chairman, veteran sports and entertainment executive Ravi Krishnan is embarking on his most ambitious venture to date.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story