Rays place RHP Hunter Bigge (lat strain) on 15-day IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-hander Hunter Bigge on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday because of a right lat strain.

The move is retroactive to Friday. In a corresponding move, the Rays recalled right-hander Cole Sulser from Triple-A Durham.

Bigge, 26, last pitched on Thursday, allowing two hits and one walk with one strikeout in the scoreless ninth inning of an 8-2 home loss to the Kansas City Royals. He reported soreness afterward and was evaluated on Monday.

He has 13 relief appearances this season and is 0-0 with a 2.40 ERA, five walks and 12 strikeouts in 15 innings.

For his career, Bigge has one save with a 2.51 ERA, 10 walks and 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings over 32 games (one start).

Sulser, 35, is 0-1 with an 18.00 ERA after allowing two runs, four hits (including one homer) and one walk in one inning in his lone appearance for the Rays this season -- a 5-4 home loss to the Atlanta Braves on April 12.

For his career, Sulser is 8-14 with 15 saves, a 3.84 ERA, 72 walks and 158 strikeouts in 150 innings over 140 games (two starts) for the Rays (2019, 2024-present), Baltimore Orioles (2020-21), Miami Marlins (2022), Arizona Diamondbacks (2023) and New York Mets (2024).

The Rays also announced on Tuesday that outfielder Josh Lowe, 27, will begin a rehabilitation assignment on Thursday with Durham.

Lowe sustained a Grade 2 right oblique strain in his second at-bat on Opening Day against the Colorado Rockies on March 28 and was placed on the 10-day injured list the next day. He had setbacks due to back spasms, canceling plans for live batting practice on Friday and a rehab assignment on Saturday.

Lowe is a career .262 hitter with 32 home runs and 130 RBIs in 296 regular-season games over parts of five seasons.