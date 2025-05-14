Reaction to Pete Rose being reinstated by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred

Reaction to Pete Rose being reinstated along with Shoeless Joe Jackson by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday, making them eligible for the Hall of Fame:

"The Veterans Committee, that’s their decision and I think that’s fair. Nobody played the game harder. Nobody. He was all-out, full throttle. That was Pete. Charlie Hustle — that’s how you get that name. Switch-hitter, amazing player. He was just a complete ballplayer. He played all over the field - outfield, infield. First base, third base. He was a winner. His team won. And I think that’s a credit to him, how he played, how he set the tone. Amazing player.” —- Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.

“It's a great day for baseball as Commissioner Manfred has reinstated Pete Rose, making him eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fam. The ongoing question of whether Pete Rose should or shouldn't in the Hall will be answered by a secret panel in the next Classic Baseball Era Committee. Congratulations to Pete's family, his teammates, as well as his supporters who have waited many years for this opportunity for consideration.” —- Philadelphia Phillies Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt.

"I am incredibly disappointed in the Commissioner’s decision. I am also disappointed that my family was not consulted prior to this decision. The Commissioner’s decision makes this a very dark day for baseball, the country and the fans. My father’s mission by banning Rose was to uphold the integrity of the game. Therefore, reinstating Rose in this manner puts that integrity, Rule 21 and everything that my father fought to uphold in peril. My father believed that no one person is above the game, and were he here today, he would maintain that the institution of baseball must stand up to outside influences, political influences, and influences that are not in the best interest of baseball. Without integrity, the game of baseball will cease to exist. Without integrity, how will fans ever trust the purity of the game itself ever again? A purity built on the principle of fair play. Baseball is woven into the genetic and generational code of so many communities across this county, making it an integral part of the American experience. — Marcus Giamatti, son of former baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti, who signed a permanent ban agreement with Rose in 1989.

“On behalf of the Reds and our generations of loyal fans, we are thankful for the decision of Commissioner Manfred and Major League Baseball regarding the removal of Pete Rose from the permanently ineligible list. Pete is one of the greatest players in baseball and Reds Country will continue to celebrate him as we always have. We are especially happy for the Rose family to receiver this news and what this could mean for them and all of Pete's fans.” —- Cincinnati Reds principal owner and managing partner Bob Castellini.

“Absolutely pathetic they waited for Pete Rose to pass away before giving him his day in the sun. Reprehensible.” former big league outfielder Gary Sheffield Jr.

"Pete Rose deserved to see his name in the Hall of Fame." — former big league pitcher John Rocker.