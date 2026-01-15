Real Madrid ousted from Copa by 2nd-division club Albacete in debut of coach Arbeloa

MADRID (AP) — Álvaro Arbeloa got off to a dismal start as the new coach of Real Madrid, seeing his team lose to second-division club Albacete 3-2 and drop out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 16 on Wednesday.
Jefté Betancor scored the game-winning goal four minutes into stoppage time to send Albacete to the quarterfinals. Gonzalo García had also scored in added time for Madrid to even the match at 2-2.
Madrid struggled from the start in the debut of Arbeloa, the club's former B-team coach who on Monday was picked to replace Xabi Alonso following a tumultuous eight-month stint at the helm.
The hosts had gotten on the board first with Javier Villar scoring with a header off a corner kick in the 42nd and Franco Mastantuono equalized from close range three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Betancor put Albacete back in front in the 82nd with a shot from inside the area after the Madrid defense failed to fully clear a cross into the box.
Arbeloa used a few B-team players and rested some of his top stars, including Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo. The team had difficulty creating scoring opportunities.
Like Alonso, the 42-year-old Arbeloa played several years for Madrid. He has been with the club for 20 years, having coached many of its youth squads.
As a player, Arbeloa helped Madrid win eight titles from 2009-16, including two European Cups and one Spanish league. He also helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.
In other meetings between first-division clubs, Rayo Vallecano lost 2-0 at Alaves and Real Betis beat Elche 2-1 at home.
On Tuesday, Atletico Madrid beat second-division club Deportivo La Coruña 1-0.
Barcelona visits Racing Santander — the second-tier leader — on Thursday.
The round of 16 is played in single elimination games.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.