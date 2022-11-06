Rebeca Andrade vaults to the top of women’s gymnastics
- The 23-year-old from Brazil won the 2022 world all-around title after taking silver at the Tokyo Games—and a string of ACL surgeries
Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade confirmed her standing as the new star of women’s gymnastics by taking the world all-around title this week, one of a fresh generation of faces emerging in the sport after almost a decade dominated by Simone Biles.
For the 23-year-old Andrade, victory also came after eight surgeries, most of them on a right knee that has repeatedly suffered the type of ligament injury that can sideline an athlete for months and even end a career. That’s especially true of a gymnast’s, where the lengthy recovery period stands to devour a relatively short competitive span.
Talking with reporters after her performance late Thursday here, Andrade had to pause to count out her operations, gesturing as she worked through both legs, and including her feet.
Brazil has never before produced a gymnast who can claim they are the best in the world, though it came close in Tokyo at the Olympics last year. There, Andrade had a hard-fought battle with American Sunisa Lee in the all-around competition, in a field suddenly scrambled by the withdrawal of Biles.
This year’s world championships saw an entirely new all-around women’s podium with Shilese Jones of the U.S. taking silver, and Jessica Gadirova of Great Britain the bronze.
Of course, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has locked a national powerhouse out of the sport where Russians hold the Olympic women’s and men’s team titles, and last year’s women’s world all-around crown.
But the delayed edition of the Summer Olympics last year produced other wild outcomes, as some competitors revealed surprise new skills honed over months in hiding, and others weren’t even eligible to participate because of their age until the clock on the Games changed.
The delay is also what made it possible for Andrade to make it back to the highest levels of competition, and ultimately, the world crown. She had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in 2015, and she was out of competition for nine months as a result. In 2017, she suffered the same injury and this time she was sidelined for 11 months by the surgery.
It happened again during Brazil’s championships in 2019, leaving her in a race to return to competition during March of 2020, just months before the Olympics were supposed to begin. The same week she returned, something else happened: sports shut down as a novel coronavirus rapidly proliferated across the globe.
In the end, the pandemic gave her more time to fully recover. In addition, she said, it helped her realize why she wanted to keep going in the sport. Andrade had left home at the age of 10 to pursue elite gymnastics training. A decade later, sitting around alone, her family in another state, she knew what she truly wanted: the biggest prizes gymnastics had to offer.
“In that moment, I turned the key," she said.
In June of 2021, she qualified for the Olympics. In July of 2021, she competed in them.
Andrade finished as runner-up in Tokyo to Lee with a promise of still greater things to come, which in the short term included winning an Olympic title on vault a few days later. On that apparatus, she has perfected one of the hardest skills in women’s gymnastics, named for China’s Cheng Fei but currently performed primarily by Americans—and Rebeca Andrade.
A state-of-the-art Cheng vault, as well as a soaring double somersault with her body stretched out on the floor exercise, another double somersault with a full twist, and a Tkatchev release move on the uneven bars with her body in the piked position were among her favorite skills that propelled her to the top in Liverpool.
They have also established her as a gymnast readily raved about by her rivals.
“She’s just phenomenal. Her gymnastics is so amazing, it’s so dynamic, and strong, and powerful, and she’s also very artistic," said Ellie Black of Canada, who had made her own hard run at the podium in Liverpool and finished fifth.
Andrade said she had a different goal coming to this year’s world championships from her Olympics. Where she had been consumed by the effort just to perform at the Games in 2021, she wanted to try to actually enjoy the experience of being at this competition.
It has been a stunning turn of events for a gymnast who in 2016 finished 11th during the all-around at the Rio Olympics in her home country, an event she credits with boosting Brazilian interest in the sport.
The gymnast nicknamed Rebeyonce dazzled the crowd then too when she did a floor routine to a remix of Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies," but didn’t ultimately factor into the proceedings. She is now firmly established at the center of them ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
