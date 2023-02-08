Home / Sports / Sports News /  REC to invest 30 crore to support Boxing Federation of India
State-owned company Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) has committed 30 crore to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) over the next three years to develop boxing as a sport in India.

As a part of the support agreement, BFI will be utilising the funds to conduct an international training camp in New Delhi in March ahead of the upcoming 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

“We are delighted to have REC as a major stakeholder in our mission to develop Indian boxing and take the game to newer heights. Their commitment towards nation-building constitutes their core value and this is no different to BFI’s vision and goal of transforming India into a boxing powerhouse globally," said BFI’s vice president and head of marketing, Debojo Maharshi.

Through this partnership, REC will also provide support in conducting international camps for national boxers across all age categories and will also contribute in grassroots development by empowering state-level training academies and coaches to shape the future of Indian boxing.

The support agreement also includes escalating grassroot progress by nurturing young boxers and offering scholarships to individual talents across all age groups, identified through the national championships.

“This partnership will bolster our efforts in identifying fresh talents and taking the game to the furthest corner of the country in a much more deep-rooted manner. Our objective is also to explore if India can host more international camps and invite foreign teams just like the upcoming camp before the World Championships, which will help boxers not only to acclimatise but also get all-important sparring before the crucial tournament," he added.

Indian boxing has seen a rise in the last few years with the country clinching 140 medals at the top international tournaments. India also jumped spots to rank third among all the boxing nations in the world ranking recently.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
x