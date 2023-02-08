REC to invest 30 crore to support Boxing Federation of India

“This partnership will bolster our efforts in identifying fresh talents and taking the game to the furthest corner of the country in a much more deep-rooted manner. Our objective is also to explore if India can host more international camps and invite foreign teams just like the upcoming camp before the World Championships, which will help boxers not only to acclimatise but also get all-important sparring before the crucial tournament," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}