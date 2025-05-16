Red Soxs Garrett Crochet, Braves Chris Sale to duel in opener

A battle of ace left-handers is on tap for Friday night as Garrett Crochet's Boston Red Sox face old friend Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves in the opener of a three-game weekend series in Boston.

"It's going to be a fun night," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.. "Obviously, hate to face Chris, but it's what we have. I think it's going to be a special night for him coming back to Fenway to pitch and I know Garrett is excited about it, too."

Crochet (4-2, 1.93 ERA) was hard on his own performance after the first few starts of his Red Sox career, but he has returned to his ace-level form of late while allowing just four runs across his last three starts.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old Crochet scattered seven hits and struck out nine across seven innings of one-run ball in a 10-1 win at Kansas City, ending the Royals' seven-game win streak.

"You saw the punch-outs. I think the action of his pitches were better than the last few starts. He gave us more than enough," Cora said. "That's what he's here for."

Boston will be looking for another streak breaking performance from Crochet after losing back-to-back one-run games -- 10-9 (11 innings) on Tuesday and 6-5 on Wednesday -- at the end of a road series sweep by the Detroit Tigers.

The Red Sox have taken five of their last seven losses by one run and are just 4-12 in such games this season. After a leaping Wilyer Abreu assisted on Ceddanne Rafaela's catch to rob a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, the Tigers walked off for the second straight night on Wednesday.

"We're definitely underperforming what we think we can do," relief pitcher Liam Hendriks said. "There have been a lot of games we think we should have been able to take. Now, it's a matter of turning those games we're not supposed to win into wins. That'll flip the script."

With the Chicago White Sox, Crochet's first and only career start against Atlanta was on April 2, 2024. He earned the win after allowing just one run in seven innings, striking out eight.

The Braves arrive in Boston having taken three of four in their previous series against their National League East rival Washington Nationals, including a 5-2 Thursday win.

Rookies were the story for Atlanta as it wrapped up the series, as catcher Drake Baldwin went 3-for-4 with an RBI and AJ Smith-Shawver allowed just one unearned run in six innings.

"That's the cool thing about this, when you can develop guys and they come up," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "You're proud of those guys when they can handle themselves like this, and they're both handling it great."

After spending 2017-23 in Boston, Sale (1-3, 3.97 ERA) makes his second start against the Red Sox since he was traded away in December 2023. He struck out 10 in six scoreless innings in a 5-0 home win on May 8, 2024.

For his entire career, Sale is 3-1 with a 1.99 ERA in 11 appearances (six starts) against Boston.

Sale struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings on Sunday at Pittsburgh after fanning 10 in each of his two prior starts.

Those outings have been crucial as the Braves pitch without Spencer Strider, who is expected back from a right hamstring injury next week at Washington. Fellow starter Bryce Elder was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after Thursday's game.

"We got three more days now in this 17-game run (without an off day) and you need good starts so you're not doing the roster gymnastics and all that kind of stuff," Snitker said. "Starters have been a key to this little stretch we're in."