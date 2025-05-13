Reds return home seeking spark as they host White Sox

Fresh off the club's first scheduled day off since April 24, the Cincinnati Reds will settle in for the opener of a six-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Chicago White Sox.

Cincinnati, which has dropped seven of its past nine heading into the three-game set, had a much-needed break on Monday following 17 games in 17 days.

For a group looking to avoid an early-season slide, the 24-hour break came at the right time. The Reds dropped two of three in a road series against the Houston Astros, including a 6-0 loss on Sunday.

"I told our team that (it's time to regroup)," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "And I apologized because we didn't want to send anybody down that didn't deserve it, because we're trying to build something here and I think loyalty comes into play. (General manager) Brad Meador felt the same way.

"With that being said, we got caught short and I had to ask some guys to pitch too much and that bothered me, so I apologized to them. ... I told them to flush it and that if any team deserved a day off, it's these guys. But we also need to show up ready to go."

The Reds used 12 pitchers over the last two games against Houston after starters Brady Singer and Chase Petty combined to throw just 5 1/3 innings.

Andrew Abbott (2-0, 2.25 ERA) gets the start on Tuesday, aiming to continue a stretch of 10 consecutive innings without an earned run. Abbott last pitched on May 6, throwing five shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves in a no-decision. The Reds lost 2-1 in 10 innings.

Abbott has faced the White Sox once in his career, allowing just one run across seven innings in a Reds win in April 2024.

Following a series-clinching 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, the White Sox will strive to post consecutive wins for just the third time this season on Tuesday.

Needing reinforcements to help the club's major league-worst .214 batting average and third-worst 139 runs and 29 home runs, Chicago called up first baseman Tim Elko prior to the Miami series.

Elko picked up the first two starts of his big-league career and on Sunday launched a three-run homer to propel the White Sox to a rare series win.

"That was a good one, I'm happy that he was able to come through there," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "That was awesome and a great moment for him. Obviously a huge hit. Big moment in the game. Nice way to end the series."

Elko was promoted to contend for the starting first base job, as previous starter Andrew Vaughn's .191 batting average ranks second-worst on the team (Luis Robert Jr., .186).

On the mound on Tuesday, Jonathan Cannon (2-4, 4.09 ERA) aims for his fourth consecutive quality start. The 24-year-old has thrown back-to-back six-inning stints in which he allowed just two runs apiece. Making the 29th start of his career, Cannon will be facing the Reds for the first time.