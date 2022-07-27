NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have announced a long-term partnership to elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future. Under this partnership, the two will also establish the first ‘India House’ at Paris Olympics 2024.

The organisation will support Indian athletes in major multi-sport events including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the Olympics Games.

Nita M. Ambani, IOC Member and director of Reliance Industries Ltd, said, “It is our dream to see India take centre stage in the global sporting arena. We are excited to host the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. It will be a great opportunity to showcase India’s immense talent, potential, and aspiration to the world."

IOA’s secretary general, Rajeev Mehta said, “It will be a momentous occasion to have an India house at Paris 2024. This is a giant step in reiterating India’s commitment to the Olympic Movement."

In the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, India will also be hosting the 140th IOC Session in June 2023 in Mumbai. The session, which coincides with the 75th year of Independence, will highlight the role of sport in India and celebrate the contribution of India to the Olympic Movement.

In May 2022, India’s first ‘Olympic Values Education Programme’ (OVEP) was launched in Odisha, which combines the twin powers of education and sport in instilling the core values of Olympism.

Earlier this month the conglomerate, also tied up with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced a long-term partnership to enable the holistic growth of athletics in India.