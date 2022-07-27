Reliance partners with Indian Olympic Association1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 08:17 PM IST
- Under this partnership, the two will establish the first ‘India House’ at Paris Olympics 2024
NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have announced a long-term partnership to elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future. Under this partnership, the two will also establish the first ‘India House’ at Paris Olympics 2024.