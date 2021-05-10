Remaining IPL games can't be played in India: BCCI chief Ganguly

The popular Twenty20 league was suspended indefinitely last week after several personnel tested positive for COVID-19.



The remainder of the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) season will have to be played outside the country, the organising Indian cricket board said, though it is unclear whether a window can be found to play the outstanding 31 games.

Sourav Ganguly, head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), told Sportstar magazine that COVID-19 restrictions meant it was impossible to stage the remaining games in India.

"There are lots of organisational hazards like 14-day quarantine. It can't happen in India," Ganguly said.

"This quarantine is tough to handle. Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL."

Warwickshire, Surrey and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) are keen to host the remaining matches in September, but a BCCI official told Reuters on Friday they were yet to discuss the offer.

The entire 2020 tournament was played in the United Arab Emirates because of the pandemic.

Virat Kohli's side are due to leave for England in early June for the World Test Championship final in Southampton against New Zealand. They will then play a five-test series against England.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.