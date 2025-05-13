Report: Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard may miss rest of Vegas series

Edmonton goalkeeper Calvin Pickard is expected to miss the remainder of the Oilers' Western Conference semifinal series versus the Vegas Golden Knights due to injury, TSN reported Monday.

Pickard has won all six starts in the net for the Oilers during this postseason run. After Edmonton lost the first two games at Los Angeles in the first round, Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch replaced starter Stuart Skinner with Pickard. The 33-year-old career backup posted wins in the next four games to help the Oilers oust the Kings and then earned victories in the first two games of the second round in Las Vegas.

Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl fell into Pickard's left leg during the Oilers' 5-4 overtime triumph on May 8. The Moncton, New Brunswick native finished the game, but has not practiced since. With Skinner back in the net, host Edmonton lost, 4-3 in Game 3, as Vegas' Reilly Smith scored with 0.4 second remaining to trim the Oilers' series lead to 2-1.

TSN reported "it will probably be at least a week" before Pickard could return.

Skinner, who starred during the Oilers' run to the Stanley Cup Final last spring, has allowed 15 goals in just 168 minutes of playing time this postseason and owns a lowly save percentage of .817. During the regular season, Skinner went 26-18-4, with a 2.81 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage.

Olivier Rodrigue, who played in two games for Edmonton in his first NHL season, is expected to back up Skinner.