Report: RHP Shelby Miller expected to miss 2026 season after UCL surgery

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Shelby Miller will likely miss the 2026 season after undergoing elbow surgery, according to MLB.com.

Miller, a pending free agent, had the procedure done last Monday to repair the ulnar collateral ligament and flexor tendon in his throwing arm.

The 35-year-old pitcher felt a pop in his elbow during his Sept. 1 relief appearance against the Philadelphia Phillies. Miller was diagnosed with a UCL sprain and placed on the 60-day injured list, ending his season.

He compiled a 5.59 ERA in 9 2/3 innings over 11 games for the Brewers after being acquired at the July 31 trade deadline. The Arizona Diamondbacks sent Miller and Jordan Montgomery to Milwaukee for a player to be named later.

Though he appeared in 37 games for the Diamondbacks, Miller missed about a month with a forearm strain and was on the IL at the time of the trade. He had a stellar 1.98 ERA for Arizona.

Miller previously had Tommy John surgery and missed the majority of the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Texas native has pitched for 10 major league clubs across a 13-year career and was an All-Star in 2015 as a starter for the Atlanta Braves. He has a 51-69 record and 4.04 ERA in 302 appearances (133 starts).

The Brewers withstood the loss of Miller to win a franchise-record 97 games and a third straight NL Central title. They eliminated the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the NL Division Series but suffered an offensive outage in the next round and were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers.