Revived after sweep, Nationals out for revenge on Braves

Right-hander Spencer Strider will be on the mound when the Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Strider (0-1, 3.60 ERA) was activated from the 15-day injured list on Monday. He made his only start of the season on April 16 and gave up two runs in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. Five days later, he was placed on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Strider had just worked his way back from right elbow surgery, which limited him to two starts in 2024 -- the last coming on April 5.

Strider was positive and hopeful after pitching in a simulated game last Wednesday.

"I need to pitch," Strider said, according to MLB.com. "I'd pitch every day if I could. I have thrown in one big league game in over a year now, so definitely a lot of things to work on. ... I need the reps, I need the practice and I need to move at full speed -- get guys out and work on my stuff. I'd like to be able to get in some games and get that moving."

Strider was dominant in 2022 and 23, going a combined 31-10 with a 3.36 ERA while striking out 483 batters in 318 1/3 innings. He was 20-5 in 2023 alone while appearing in the All-Star Game and finishing fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting.

He is 4-1 with a 4.55 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) versus Washington.

The Nationals will counter with left-hander Mitchell Parker (3-3, 4.32 ERA). Over his past four starts, Parker is 0-2 with a 9.68 ERA. He walked 13 and struck out 12 over 17 2/3 innings and completed five innings just once in that stretch.

On Wednesday, Parker allowed four runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision against the Braves. He was removed after taking a comebacker off his left knee.

In three career starts against the Braves, Parker is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA.

Washington opens a six-game homestand while on a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend. That success came after losing three of four in Atlanta and eight of their previous nine overall.

"It's awesome that we bounced back like that," outfielder Dylan Crews said after Washington improved to 21-27. "Obviously, you don't want things to go like they did in Atlanta, or even before that. But we're going to go out here and flip the page, and that's what we did. We're going to use this as momentum going forward."

The Nationals hit five home runs Sunday, including a shot by CJ Abrams to start the game, his 11th career leadoff homer. He added another home run in the second inning.

After slumping during the second half of 2024 following his first All-Star appearance, Abrams is hitting .312 in 35 games this season, with nine doubles, eight homers and nine stolen bases.

Atlanta took two of three in Boston to begin its six-game road trip, winning the finale 10-4. Rookie catcher Drake Baldwin had two singles and is hitting .531 (17-for-32) this month.

"The kid is hitting," manager Brian Snitker said. "He's going to play more. That's just the way it goes, and he's doing a great job. I want to keep him active, as well as (catcher Sean Murphy). When you can do that, you may get a lot out of that one position."