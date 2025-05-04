Revolution defense stays stingy, blanks Toronto FC

Carles Gil and Leo Campana scored first half goals, leading the visiting New England Revolution to a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday.

With the victory, New England (5-4-1, 16 points) stretched its win streak to four matches. The Revs also have four consecutive clean sheets and have surrendered just seven goals in 10 matches.

New England keeper Aljaz Ivacic made two saves to preserve the clean sheet.

Toronto (1-6-4, 7 points) has lost back-to-back matches and is winless in five home matches this season (0-3-2) - the Reds' last home win came in September 2024.

Sean Johnson made four saves in the loss.

Gil scored in the 11th minute, finishing off a cross from Ilay Feingold and putting in a left-footed strike for his sixth goal contribution in as many matches.

New England has scored first in four straight matches.

Toronto nearly responded in the 19th minute, off the Alonso Coello corner, but Campana cleared Sigurd Rosted's header from the goal line.

Ola Brynhildsen had an opportunity five minutes later, but his strike from the right side of the box rolled just wide of the goal.

Campana doubled the Revs' lead in the 27th minute, putting his right-footed strike on the run past a diving Johnson.

Ignatius Ganago nearly made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time, but Johnson deflected his strike over the bar.

Prior to kickoff, the Reds signed Toronto FC II midfielder Michael Sullivan to an MLS short-term agreement for the match against New England.

Reds captain Jonathan Osorio missed his first match due to a dislocated shoulder.

Saturday was the first of two meetings between the Eastern Conference clubs. Toronto visits New England on Sept. 13.

Toronto won both meetings last season, picking up 1-0 victories on March 3 and April 20.

The Reds conclude their four-match home stand next Saturday against Cincinnati, while the Revs wrap up a stretch of three away matches next weekend in Orlando.