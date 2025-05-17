Revs face Earthquakes as Bruce Arena returns to New England

Bruce Arena is headed to familiar territory as his San Jose Earthquakes pay a visit to the New England Revolution on Saturday in Foxborough, Mass.

Arena is the winningest coach in MLS history and a five-time MLS Cup champion, who was also the former U.S. men's national team head coach. In addition, he helmed the Revolution from June 2019 to September 2023 and led them to their first Supporters' Shield in club history in 2021.

He's now in his first season with the Earthquakes (5-6-2, 17 points), who enter Saturday on a three-match league unbeaten streak (2-0-1) after a 3-3 home draw against visiting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Wednesday.

Through 13 matches, the Earthquakes' 17 points are just four fewer than they had in all of 2024. But Arena is stressing there's still work to be done.

"I'm hopeful that as we get through the first half of the season, we have a really good feel for who we are and where we need to go in the second half of the season," Arena said. "We've almost mastered last year's standing. So we're getting better, no question about it. But there's a long way for us to go."

The Revolution (5-4-2, 17 points) started the season on a four-match winless streak (0-3-1). They're now unbeaten in their last five league matches (4-0-1) after a 3-3 draw against Orlando City on Wednesday.

Second-year Revs head coach Caleb Porter has stressed that Arena's return has nothing to do with the current Revs team.

"I understand all of the things external that will be talked about, but all those things do is get in the way of the focus on what we need to do to perform and win the game," Porter said, according to The Blazing Musket. "Our guys are locked in on that. I think that's the way Bruce is too."

Arena's impact on American soccer can't go unnoticed, Porter said.

"I have a ton of respect for Bruce. I always have," Porter said. "We've had a good relationship over the years. What he's done for this sport and MLS is unmatched."

Saturday's match comes one day after New England midfielder Matt Polster agreed to a contract extension through 2027.