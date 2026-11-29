World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Rey Mysterio has announced his retirement date on Sunday and will call time on his career in 2027 in front of his home fans. The WWE Hall of Famer, started his illustrious WWE career at SmackDown in 2002.

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During his time at WWE, Mysterio became a three-time World Champion, a Royal Rumble winner, a three-time United States Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a five-time Tag Team Champion among his notable achievements. He made his pro wrestling debut in 1989.

The announcement from Mysterio came at the WWE Survivor Series post show at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. "2027 is going to be a very special year. We are going to Mexico City, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, Estadio Banorte, and to be exact June 12. We will be there and that will be my final match," said, Mysterio, who will turn 52 next month.

Dragon Lee, one of Team Mexico members, also congratulated Mysterio. “We want Rey for five or 10 years!” said Lee. Mysterio's retirement comes at a time where the WWE saw several retirements in the past few years. The likes of John Cena, Goldberg, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar and Sting have already called times on their careers.

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Edge is expected to draw curtains to his career while The Rock teased own retirement by leaving his sunglasses and a WWE microphone in the ring.

Who is Rey Mysterio's final opponent? However, the final opponent of Mysterio is yet to be known. While many fans have always speculated his son Dominik Mysterio could be his opponent in his final bout, but nothing has come from either sides. The Mexican started his wrestling career at Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

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He finally signed his first WWE contract in 2002. Mysterio was inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame. According to Forbes, Gunther and Dirty Dom are on the short list of candidates for Mysterio's final match.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in