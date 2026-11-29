World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Rey Mysterio has announced his retirement date on Sunday and will call time on his career in 2027 in front of his home fans. The WWE Hall of Famer, started his illustrious WWE career at SmackDown in 2002.
During his time at WWE, Mysterio became a three-time World Champion, a Royal Rumble winner, a three-time United States Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a five-time Tag Team Champion among his notable achievements. He made his pro wrestling debut in 1989.
The announcement from Mysterio came at the WWE Survivor Series post show at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. "2027 is going to be a very special year. We are going to Mexico City, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, Estadio Banorte, and to be exact June 12. We will be there and that will be my final match," said, Mysterio, who will turn 52 next month.
Dragon Lee, one of Team Mexico members, also congratulated Mysterio. “We want Rey for five or 10 years!” said Lee. Mysterio's retirement comes at a time where the WWE saw several retirements in the past few years. The likes of John Cena, Goldberg, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar and Sting have already called times on their careers.
Edge is expected to draw curtains to his career while The Rock teased own retirement by leaving his sunglasses and a WWE microphone in the ring.
However, the final opponent of Mysterio is yet to be known. While many fans have always speculated his son Dominik Mysterio could be his opponent in his final bout, but nothing has come from either sides. The Mexican started his wrestling career at Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).
He finally signed his first WWE contract in 2002. Mysterio was inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame. According to Forbes, Gunther and Dirty Dom are on the short list of candidates for Mysterio's final match.