Rhys Hopkins big day fuels Brewers 9-5 win over Guardians

Logan Henderson won his second straight start to begin his major league career and Rhys Hoskins homered, had four hits and drove in five runs in the Milwaukee Brewers' 9-5 win Wednesday over the host Cleveland Guardians.

Henderson (2-0) worked five innings, allowing two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in his second big-league appearance. The right-hander had been at Triple-A Nashville since winning his debut on April 20 against the Athletics.

Hoskins' big blow was a two-run homer in the seventh off Joey Cantillo, pushing Milwaukee's lead to 7-2. The Brewers had been blanked in the first two games of the three-game series by a combined 7-0 score.

Jake Bauers and Hoskins had RBI singles in the three-run sixth, when Caleb Durbin also was hit by a pitch from Jakob Junis with the bases loaded.

William Contreras had three hits and scored four times as Milwaukee matched its run total from the previous five games, when it won just once.

Tim Herrin (3-1) took the loss after giving up two runs and recording only one out in the sixth.

The Guardians got as close as 7-5 on Jose Ramirez's three-run homer in the seventh against Jared Koenig. Kyle Manzardo had a solo shot in the second and Nolan Jones singled in a run in the fourth.

Guardians starter Gavin Williams tossed five innings, giving up two runs on four hits. The right-hander surrendered a homer to Sal Frelick and had six strikeouts.

Cleveland finished its six-game homestand with a 3-3 record against Philadelphia and Milwaukee. The Guardians are in a 12-game stretch of interleague contests.

The Brewers only had 25 players in uniform after placing left-hander Jose Quintana on the injured list with a shoulder impingement. Pitcher Tobias Myers was promoted from Nashville but was unable to travel to Cleveland in time.

