Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer, rushed to hospital hours after blood clot diagnosis

The incident unfolded on Friday, at a Tampa restaurant. Ric Flair reportedly stepped outside after leaving items behind at the bar and collapsed.

Aachal Maniyar
Published24 Oct 2026, 02:06 AM IST
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Professional wrestler Ric Flair speaks to the media before the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (file photo)
Professional wrestler Ric Flair speaks to the media before the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (file photo)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Ric Flair, the WWE Hall of Famer widely known as The Nature Boy, was taken to a hospital by ambulance on Friday morning after a sudden fall outside a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. The 77-year-old suffered cuts to his head and eye in the incident, which came just hours after he publicly revealed he was dealing with a blood clot in his leg.

Reports indicate Flair walked outside the restaurant and suddenly fell, injuring his face. He left the scene in an ambulance after receiving initial treatment from emergency responders. Details about his current condition have not been released, though concerns about a possible concussion were noted in early accounts of the fall.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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