Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer, rushed to hospital hours after blood clot diagnosis

Ric Flair, the WWE Hall of Famer widely known as The Nature Boy, was taken to a hospital by ambulance on Friday morning after a sudden fall outside a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. The 77-year-old suffered cuts to his head and eye in the incident, which came just hours after he publicly revealed he was dealing with a blood clot in his leg.
Reports indicate Flair walked outside the restaurant and suddenly fell, injuring his face. He left the scene in an ambulance after receiving initial treatment from emergency responders. Details about his current condition have not been released, though concerns about a possible concussion were noted in early accounts of the fall.
(More to follow)