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Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer, rushed to hospital hours after blood clot diagnosis

The incident unfolded on Friday, at a Tampa restaurant. Ric Flair reportedly stepped outside after leaving items behind at the bar and collapsed.

Aachal Maniyar
Published24 Oct 2026, 02:06 AM IST
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Professional wrestler Ric Flair speaks to the media before the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (file photo)
Professional wrestler Ric Flair speaks to the media before the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (file photo)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
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Ric Flair, the WWE Hall of Famer widely known as The Nature Boy, was taken to a hospital by ambulance on Friday morning after a sudden fall outside a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. The 77-year-old suffered cuts to his head and eye in the incident, which came just hours after he publicly revealed he was dealing with a blood clot in his leg.

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Reports indicate Flair walked outside the restaurant and suddenly fell, injuring his face. He left the scene in an ambulance after receiving initial treatment from emergency responders. Details about his current condition have not been released, though concerns about a possible concussion were noted in early accounts of the fall.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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