Hall of Famer and Baseball legend Rickey Henderson passes away aged 65 on Saturday. The family did not reveal a cause for Henderson's death but instead thanked the staff at University of California and San Francisco Medical Center.

A statement Rickey's wife Pamela and three daughters read, "A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul… Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind."