Rickey Henderson, ‘Man of Steal’ and baseball icon, passes away at 65. All you need to know

Rickey Henderson, Hall of Famer and baseball icon, died at 65. His family expressed gratitude to medical staff and highlighted his integrity, love for baseball, and cherished moments with family, describing him as a devoted father and humble individual.

Livemint
Updated22 Dec 2024, 08:53 AM IST
Advertisement
FILE - Rickey Henderson, the Oakland Athletics record-setting base stealer, stretches during his first workout at Oakland’s Phoenix spring training camp Feb. 27, 1983. (AP Photo/Sal Veder, File)(AP)

Hall of Famer and Baseball legend Rickey Henderson passes away aged 65 on Saturday. The family did not reveal a cause for Henderson's death but instead thanked the staff at University of California and San Francisco Medical Center.

A statement Rickey's wife Pamela and three daughters read, "A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul… Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind."

Advertisement
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsSports NewsRickey Henderson, ‘Man of Steal’ and baseball icon, passes away at 65. All you need to know
First Published:22 Dec 2024, 08:53 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts