Ricky Pearsall season-ending knee surgery: 49ers place WR on IR, sign Deebo Samuel to one-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers have shut down wide receiver Ricky Pearsall for the rest of the 2026 season. The team placed the former first-round pick on season-ending injured reserve on Saturday after ongoing issues with a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee.

Advertisement

General manager John Lynch confirmed that Pearsall will undergo surgery in the next couple of weeks. Doctors project a recovery window of six to 12 months, with nine months viewed as the most realistic target for a full return to the field.

Ricky Pearsall’s injury timeline and decision for surgery Ricky Pearsall first hurt the knee in Week 4 of the 2025 season during a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury forced him to miss all or parts of 10 games last year. After the season, the team and player discussed surgery but chose rest and rehabilitation instead, hoping the knee would stabilize.

That plan did not hold up. Pearsall managed only three training camp practices before swelling returned. On Wednesday, the 49ers admitted they had “concern” and were reviewing every option. By Saturday the decision was clear.

Advertisement

"You obviously are doing your due diligence," Lynch said. “We reevaluated after (the season) and the consensus was that that wasn't the step to take. He did well throughout the offseason, ran into some other road bumps. At that point between all the docs that we consulted... the decision was made. As (team physician) Tim (McAdams) said, it's declared itself. And the course of action that everyone felt was appropriate was having surgery.”

Last season Pearsall finished with 36 catches for 528 yards and no touchdowns across 10 games, including the postseason. He returned for the NFC divisional round against Seattle but recorded zero receptions in the loss.

Deebo Samuel rejoins the 49ers On the same day the team announced Ricky Pearsall’s move to injured reserve, the 49ers signed veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a one-year contract. Samuel immediately fills the open roster spot.

Advertisement

Lynch made clear the club had been working to bring Samuel back regardless of Pearsall’s status. The two sides began serious talks about a month ago and finalized the agreement in recent days.

Also Read | Daniel Adongo deported by ICE after overstaying visa; check details

"Deebo makes us better as a football team and we're interested in getting better," Lynch said. "So, it was finding common ground on a deal. Deebo has been, at times, one of the better players in football. And so (he) was at a different stage where we kind of evaluated the market. Deebo did the same. And about a month ago we started having talks in earnest and came to fruition here a couple days ago and we're thrilled to have him back."

Samuel spent his first six NFL seasons in San Francisco after the team drafted him in the second round in 2019. He became a centerpiece of the offense before the club traded him to the Washington Commanders in the 2025 offseason. His return restores a familiar physical presence and proven playmaking ability to the receiving group.

Advertisement

What this means for the 49ers offense Ricky Pearsall’s third NFL season ends before it starts, dealing another setback to a player once viewed as a long-term building block. The 49ers now lean on Samuel’s experience and versatility while younger receivers step into larger roles during training camp and the early part of the season.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.