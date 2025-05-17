Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga returns to Yankees, less than 13 months after Tommy John surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga was back on the New York Yankees active roster Friday, 13 months after Tommy John surgery.

Speaking before the Subway Series opener against the New York Mets, Loáisiga said the surgery performed by Dr. Keith Meister on April 12 was a reconstruction with an internal brace.

“A week after surgery, I was already working on getting back to the field,” he said through a translator. “That moment where you can’t really do much, it can be a frustrating time, especially if you’ve had multiple injuries. It's a time where you’re thinking a lot.”

Loáisiga was activated from the 15-day injured list and left-hander Tyler Matzek was designated for assignment.

A 30-year-old reliever, Loáisiga had a 1.23 ERA in six minor league rehab appearances from April 26 through Tuesday, striking out seven and walking none in 3 1/3 innings.

“He’s throwing the ball really, really well," Yankees manager Aaron. Boone. “We'll be careful with him here probably these first couple of weeks.”

Loáisiga made three relief appearances during the first seven days of the 2024 season, then went on the injured list because of a strained right flexor muscle. Loáisiga was limited to 17 games in 2023 by right elbow inflammation that sidelined him from the Yankees between April 5 and Aug. 8.

He is 19-11 with a 3.44 ERA in 11 starts and 152 relief appearances over seven seasons, striking out 207 and walking 72 in 219 2/3 innings.

“I won’t be afraid to put Lo in any situation,” Boone said.

Boone said ace Gerrit Cole shouldn't necessarily be expected back in a similar timeframe from Tommy John surgery on March 11. In addition to differences in the tears, Cole is a starter while Loáisiga is a reliever.

“They're all different,” Boone said. “I think they're all case by case.”

New York also activated right-hander Clayton Beeter from the 15-day IL after he recovered from right shoulder impingement and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In addition, the Yankees traded left-hander Rob Zastryzny to Milwaukee for cash. He spent last season with the Brewers, was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs in November and elected to become a free agent rather than accept an outright assignment. He signed a minor league contract with the Yankees in February.

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. took grounders before the game and did so flip throws. He has been sidelined since straining his right oblique on April 29.

“He is doing really well and seems to be tolerating everything well,” Boone said. “Even for having a high level of strain in there he was fairly asymptomatic really from jump."

Oswaldo Cabrera also had ligament damage repaired when he had surgery on his left ankle, broken during an awkward slide Monday night at Seattle.

Boone said a return this season was probably unlikely.

“We probably won’t know until a week, 10 days in to where we get the doctor’s protocols and then the ramp-up as you go,” he said. “It was a little more involved in there.”