Who is Rinky Hijikata? World No 83 qualifier ends Novak Djokovic’s ATP Finals hopes with upset win at Paris Masters

Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata produced the biggest win of his career on Wednesday, coming from a set down to beat Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters. The world No. 83’s victory not only sent the 24-time Grand Slam champion packing but also ended Djokovic’s hopes of qualifying for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. Hijikata later extended his run by defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach the quarterfinals.

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Who is Rinky Hijikata? Rinky Hijikata is a 25-year-old Australian born in Sydney on 23 February 2001. He is currently ranked No. 83 in singles and his career-high ATP singles ranking is No. 62, achieved on 26 August 2024.

In doubles, he claimed the 2023 Australian Open title alongside Jason Kubler. His best Grand Slam singles result is a run to the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. This season he has been in strong form as a qualifier, reaching the fourth round at Indian Wells and the quarterfinals at Queen’s Club. He came through qualifying in Paris and then beat Luciano Darderi in the first round.

What happened against Novak Djokovic? Rinky Hijikata defeated the record seven-time Paris champion for the first time in three head-to-head meetings and advanced to the third round. It was his first win against the 24-time major winner after Novak Djokovic took the opening set.

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Rinky Hijikata’s 29th forehand winner closed the match. He struck 37 winners overall, including 29 forehands. This was his fourth career win over a top-20 player, all of them coming in 2026, and he became the lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic this year. He also joined Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt as only the fourth Australian to conquer the Serb.

How did it affect the ATP Finals race? The defeat ended Novak Djokovic’s hopes of qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals. With two places still available, he needed a run to the semifinals in Paris to stay alive. The loss means the 39-year-old has failed to qualify for the event for only the second time in the past 20 seasons when fit; he last missed out in 2017 because of an elbow injury. Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul remain in contention for the final two spots.

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Rinky Hijikata’s continued run On Thursday, Rinky Hijikata followed up the Novak Djokovic upset by beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters.

The win took the qualifier from the qualifying rounds all the way to the last eight.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.