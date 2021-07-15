NEW DELHI: Rise Worldwide , sports management company under Reliance Industries Ltd, on Thursday announced that it has signed cricketer Suryakumar Yadav in a talent management contract.

The firm will work closely with Yadav on strategic career management and will look into recurring revenue streams via endorsements, appearances, and licensing.

Since 2016, Rise Worldwide (formerly IMG-Reliance) has been managing cricketers such as Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan.

“Surya has been a proven talent with his stellar performances at the domestic circuit with a rightful place in Indian senior national team. There is a lot of excitement about his cricketing journey and the maturity he brings both on and off-field amongst the cricket fans and brands," said Nikhil Bardia, head of sponsorship, sales and talent, Rise Worldwide.

Suryakumar Yadav made his debut in the 2010-11 Ranji season and has been a key member of the Mumbai side. He was picked by IPL team franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and was an effective middle-order batsman for them for four seasons of the league starting 2014. However, Mumbai Indians bought him for ₹3.2 crore and from 2018 IPL season onwards, he has been playing with the top IPL franchise.

The right-handed batsman has the ability to play well across formats, T20s or first-class. In February 2021, Yadav made his debut for India during the England series and his performance sealed his spot in the national team. In the recently released ICC T20I rankings for batsmen, Yadav has pushed up from the bottom to 66th position.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.