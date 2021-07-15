Rise Worldwide talent division signs cricketer Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav made his debut in the 2010-11 Ranji season and has been a key member of the Mumbai side. He was picked by IPL team franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and was an effective middle-order batsman for them for four seasons of the league starting 2014. However, Mumbai Indians bought him for ₹3.2 crore and from 2018 IPL season onwards, he has been playing with the top IPL franchise.