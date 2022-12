Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

According to SK Singh the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural) the mishap took place while the cricketer was on his way to Roorkee from Delhi, and his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

"He was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee," SK Singh told ANI.

After the incident several cricketers from the fraternity and fans took to social media to send their wishes for his speedy recovery.

His IPL team Delhi Capitals also gave an update the accident and said that he been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee.

In a tweet, the IPL team wrote, "Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee. Thinking about Rishabh. Get well soon, skip."

SK Singh, SP Rural, Haridwar said that the accident happened because Pant fell asleep while driving.



Former national team batsman VVS Laxman wished him speedy recovery and also shared an update about his health and said that he was out of danger.

"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger," said on Twitter.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also wrote, "Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao."

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also expressed concern for Pant.

Anil Kumble also sent his wishes. "Wishing you a speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 Get well soon," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pant was part of the test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh this month. He was not named in India's Twenty20 and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka next month.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3 as he was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.