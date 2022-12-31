Rishabh Pant likely to be airlifted to Delhi for plastic surgery

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant on Friday had a miraculous escape when his luxury car crashed into the road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. His plan to surprise his mother ahead of the new year turned into a horrific accident. He had suffered injuries on his head, back and feet.
As per the latest update, a team of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health.
While speaking to news agency ANI, Shyam Sharma, Director DDCA said, “If required we'll shift him to Delhi & chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery."
Earlier, DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh had put out a statement, "We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We, at DDCA, are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery."
Actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher arrived at Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet Pant. "We met him & his mother. He is stable. Appeal to people to pray for him so that he gets well soon," they told ANI.
As per ESPNcricinfo report, the results of Pant's MRI of the brain and spinal cord has come and it is 'normal.' The report further added that Pant has also undergone plastic surgery intervention for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.
As he had pain and swelling, the MRI of his ankle and knee will be done today. He has also been given "above knee splintage" by the medical staff at Max Hospital in Dehradun for a possible right knee ligament injury as well as a suspected right ankle ligament injury, the report said.
Pant is "stable, cognizant, and oriented", according to the hospital's medical bulletin that was made public on Friday night, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.
Yesterday, BCCI had also issued a statement saying, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media."
According to the statement, the BCCI is in constant touch with Pant's family while the medical team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating the southpaw.
The Board said it will see to it that Pant receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.
Driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet helped cricketer Rishabh Pant get out of his luxury car after it crashed into a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Kumar saw the car slamming into the road divider after which he along with his conductor stopped and ran over to help.
The bus was headed to Panipat, started from Haridwar at 4:25 am and reached the accident spot about an hour later. The driver and the conductor told that minutes after they pulled Pant out of the car, it turned into a ball of fire, Haryana Roadways Panipat depot general manager Kuldeep Jangra told PTI over phone.
Haryana Roadways on Friday honoured both the driver and the conductor. “We gave them an appreciation letter and a shield in our office when they returned to Panipat," he said.
Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar also announced that the passersby who helped Pant will be honoured and rewarded under the 'Good Samaritan' scheme of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.
VV S Laxman also took to Twitter to thank the Haryana Roadways driver who helped Rishabh Pant following his car accident, "Gratitude to #SushilKumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji #RealHero".
Meanwhile, the wicket-keeper batsman has represented India in 33 Test matches, scoring 2271 runs at an average of 43.67. He has five Test tons against his name, with his highest being 159 not out. Pant also has 119 catches and 14 stumpings against his name.
In ODIs, he has aggregated 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60, with five half-centuries and a ton at a strike rate of 106.65. Behind the wickets, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name in ODIs.In 66 T20Is, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs, with three half-centuries against his name at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 126.37.
(With inputs from agencies)
