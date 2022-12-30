Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a car accident, hospitalised

Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a car accident, hospitalised1 min read . 10:42 AM IST
- The accident occurred on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border.
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has met with an accident and is currently hospitalised. Pant's car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.
While speaking to news agency ANI, SP Dehat Swapan Kishore said, “Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district."
He said that the cricketer has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital.
As per PTI report, Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.
In the pictures shared from the accident site, the car in which Pant was travelling is completely burnt.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer Rishabh Pant and to provide an air ambulance if required.
Praying for his speedy recovery, he said, “Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident near Roorkee today. He is being taken to Dehradun for further treatment. All the healthcare facilities will be taken care of. We pray for his speedy recovery."
Meanwhile, Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy. He played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh.
