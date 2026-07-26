Who is Rishikanta Singh? India’s first silver medallist and Commonwealth Games record holder at Glasgow 2026

India’s Rishikanta Singh Chanambam made history at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games by becoming the country’s first silver medallist of the event. Competing in the men’s 60kg weightlifting category, he finished second with a total lift of 264kg and set a new Commonwealth Games record in the snatch.

Rishikanta cleared 121kg in the snatch on his third attempt to claim the Games record. He followed it up with 143kg in the clean and jerk. Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq Kasdan won gold with a total of 273kg, while Kenya’s Joshua Amunga Mboya took bronze with 260kg. The silver medal takes India’s tally to two after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar opened the account with bronze on the opening day.

Who is Rishikanta Singh? Born on July 5, 1998, in Imphal West, Manipur, Rishikanta grew up in one of India’s strongest weightlifting regions. He began the sport at a young age and trained at the National Sports Academy in Khuman Lampak. After graduating from the academy in 2018, he joined the Services Sports Control Board. The disciplined set-up helped him build consistency in the lightweight categories and secure a place in the Indian national team.

Path to the Commonwealth Games Rishikanta made his Commonwealth Games debut at Birmingham 2022 in the men’s 55kg category. He did not win a medal but gained valuable experience against top Commonwealth lifters. After the international weight categories were restructured, he shifted to the 60kg division and soon became India’s leading contender in that class through strong domestic performances.

Breakthrough year in 2025 The turning point came at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad. Competing at home, he lifted 120kg in the snatch and 151kg in the clean and jerk for a national record total of 271kg to win gold. Those lifts also set Commonwealth Championship records in the clean and jerk and total, and secured his qualification for Glasgow. Later that year he finished 11th at the World Weightlifting Championships, proving he could compete against the world’s elite.

Building a record-breaking career Rishikanta Singh has steadily rewritten the Indian record books. He set the national snatch record of 124kg in the men’s 61kg category at the 2024 National Weightlifting Championships. He then established the Indian national record in the men’s 60kg total with 271kg while winning the 2025 Commonwealth Championships. At Glasgow he added another landmark by becoming the first athlete to successfully lift 121kg in the snatch at the Commonwealth Games, breaking the previous mark of 120kg.

Why the snatch record belongs to Rishikanta Singh Although gold medallist Mohamad Aniq Kasdan later matched the 121kg snatch, the record was awarded to Rishikanta. Under International Weightlifting Federation rules, when two athletes lift the same record weight, the first one to succeed is credited with the record. Later lifters are recognised only as having equalled it. As a result, Rishikanta remains the official Commonwealth Games record holder in the men’s 60kg snatch.