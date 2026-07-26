Who is Rishikanta Singh? India’s first silver medallist and Commonwealth Games record holder at Glasgow 2026

India’s Rishikanta Singh Chanambam made history at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games by becoming the country’s first silver medallist of the event. Competing in the men’s 60kg weightlifting category, he finished second with a total lift of 264kg and set a new Commonwealth Games record in the snatch.

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Rishikanta cleared 121kg in the snatch on his third attempt to claim the Games record. He followed it up with 143kg in the clean and jerk. Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq Kasdan won gold with a total of 273kg, while Kenya’s Joshua Amunga Mboya took bronze with 260kg. The silver medal takes India’s tally to two after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar opened the account with bronze on the opening day.

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Who is Rishikanta Singh? Born on July 5, 1998, in Imphal West, Manipur, Rishikanta grew up in one of India’s strongest weightlifting regions. He began the sport at a young age and trained at the National Sports Academy in Khuman Lampak. After graduating from the academy in 2018, he joined the Services Sports Control Board. The disciplined set-up helped him build consistency in the lightweight categories and secure a place in the Indian national team.

Path to the Commonwealth Games Rishikanta made his Commonwealth Games debut at Birmingham 2022 in the men’s 55kg category. He did not win a medal but gained valuable experience against top Commonwealth lifters. After the international weight categories were restructured, he shifted to the 60kg division and soon became India’s leading contender in that class through strong domestic performances.

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Breakthrough year in 2025 The turning point came at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad. Competing at home, he lifted 120kg in the snatch and 151kg in the clean and jerk for a national record total of 271kg to win gold. Those lifts also set Commonwealth Championship records in the clean and jerk and total, and secured his qualification for Glasgow. Later that year he finished 11th at the World Weightlifting Championships, proving he could compete against the world’s elite.

Building a record-breaking career Rishikanta Singh has steadily rewritten the Indian record books. He set the national snatch record of 124kg in the men’s 61kg category at the 2024 National Weightlifting Championships. He then established the Indian national record in the men’s 60kg total with 271kg while winning the 2025 Commonwealth Championships. At Glasgow he added another landmark by becoming the first athlete to successfully lift 121kg in the snatch at the Commonwealth Games, breaking the previous mark of 120kg.

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Why the snatch record belongs to Rishikanta Singh Although gold medallist Mohamad Aniq Kasdan later matched the 121kg snatch, the record was awarded to Rishikanta. Under International Weightlifting Federation rules, when two athletes lift the same record weight, the first one to succeed is credited with the record. Later lifters are recognised only as having equalled it. As a result, Rishikanta remains the official Commonwealth Games record holder in the men’s 60kg snatch.

Rishikanta’s silver medal and Games record mark a strong start for Indian weightlifting in Glasgow and highlight the continued strength of the Manipur training system. The 27-year-old has given the country an early podium finish and set a high benchmark for the rest of the Indian contingent.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.