Rivals Toronto FC, CF Montreal both looking to find form

CF Montreal will look to collect points in a third straight match when they host Toronto FC on Saturday afternoon.

Montreal (1-8-4, 7 points) picked up a single point in a 1-1 midweek draw at Columbus and entertains Toronto in search of its first home victory (0-2-2) of the season.

Defender Luca Petrasso's first career MLS goal opened the scoring for Montreal on Wednesday in Columbus. Jacen Russel-Rowe responded for the Crew in the 63rd minute.

"We know that this is a match we could have won," said Montreal midfielder Nathan Saliba. "We know we must win, especially in games like that at home. I wouldn't say we're happy with the point, but rather that we're accepting it and focusing on Saturday."

Toronto won both meetings in the Canadian rivalry last season. Federico Bernardeschi's hat-trick paced the Reds in a 5-1 home victory. Richie Laryea had the lone strike in a 1-0 win at Montreal.

Through 35 all-time meetings between Montreal and Toronto, TFC leads the series with a 16-14-5 record. In 14 matches in Montreal, Toronto holds an 8-5-1 record while outscoring their rivals 20-15.

Toronto travels to Montreal following a 1-0 midweek home loss to Cincinnati.

"We probably just weren't as sharp as we needed to be, and I don't think it has to be greatly different," said Toronto coach Robin Fraser. "I think if we connect a bit more, then we create more opportunities, and so the message is do what we need to do to get ourselves physically ready for a battle on Saturday."

With the loss, the Reds (2-7-4, 10 points) have just one win over their last four matches (1-3-0) after going four straight with at least a point (1-0-3).

Toronto FC and CF Montreal meet again on Aug. 30 in Toronto to complete the regular-season series.