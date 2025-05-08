Robbie Ray improves to 5-0 as Giants silence Cubs

Robbie Ray and three relievers scattered four hits in the San Francisco Giants' 3-1 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Wednesday afternoon.

Wilmer Flores went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored as the Giants took two of three games in the series.

Ray (5-0) allowed a run and three hits in six innings with two walks and five strikeouts. San Francisco is 8-0 in his starts. Camilo Doval, Tyler Rogers and Ryan Walker all pitched scoreless innings, with Walker getting his seventh save.

Cubs starter Ben Brown (3-3) gave up three runs and six hits in five innings, walking two and striking out nine.

San Francisco took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Flores' two-out RBI single. The hit scored Mike Yastrzemski, who led off the game with a walk, from second base.

Chicago's Justin Turner was retired on a 5-6-3 play for the second out of the bottom of the second. He hit a hard smash that ricocheted off the chest of third baseman Matt Chapman to Willy Adames at short. Adames fielded the ball and threw to first for the putout.

The Giants made it 3-0 in the fourth on Lamonte Wade Jr.'s one-out RBI double and Christian Koss' two-out RBI single. It was originally a two-run single when Wade was called safe at the plate on center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong's throw to catcher Carson Kelly, but the Cubs challenged the call and it was reversed.

Back-to-back two-out doubles by Nico Hoerner and Crow-Armstrong in the bottom of the fourth put Chicago on the board. Crow-Armstrong's double was a wind-blown fly ball, with the wind blowing in, that left fielder Heliot Ramos couldn't get to.

The Cubs got out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the sixth. Gavin Hollowell got Ramos to bounce into a 5-2-3 double play. After a walk re-loaded the bases, Drew Pomeranz came in to strike out Yastrzemski swinging.

