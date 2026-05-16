Robert Lewandowski set to leave Barcelona: 'Mission complete' says Polish legend ahead of his emotional farewell

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has announced he will leave the club this summer when his contract expires, bringing an end to a memorable four-year chapter at the Catalan giants.

The 37-year-old Polish forward joined Barcelona in 2022 from Bayern Munich at a time when the club was battling financial troubles and rebuilding its squad. He quickly became the focal point of their attack and played a key role in restoring the team to the top of Spanish football.

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Robert Lewandowski's heartfelt post Robert Lewandowski shared his feelings on his social media handle, saying, “After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on.” He added, “I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. Four seasons, three championships.”

He continued: “Barca is back where it belongs. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth.”

Robert Lewandowski’s impressive record at Barcelona In 191 appearances across all competitions, Robert Lewandowski scored an impressive 119 goals. He helped Barcelona secure three La Liga titles, including this season’s championship, and lifted the Copa del Rey in 2025. His debut campaign under Xavi Hernandez saw him finish as La Liga’s top scorer, proving his instant impact.

This season, under coach Hansi Flick, Lewandowski shared striking duties with Spain international Ferran Torres. Despite rotation, he still found the net 18 times in 44 matches, showing his enduring quality at the highest level.

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Emotional goodbye from Barcelona Barcelona’s official social media channels paid tribute with a heartfelt message: “Came as a star. Leaves as legend. Thank you, Robert Lewandowski, for every goal, every battle, and every magic moment wearing these colours. Culer forever.”

The club later repeated the warm words: “Thank you, Robert Lewandowski, for every goal, every (bit of) fight, and every magical moment wearing these colours. He arrived as a star, he leaves as a legend.”

Hansi Flick’s special tribute Hansi Flick confirmed the striker will start in his final home game at Camp Nou against Real Betis on Sunday. After the team meeting, Flick revealed, “He spoke with the team, said goodbye, and said it was a great time for him here in Barcelona.”

The German coach added: “I’ve worked with Robert now for years, and we won together nine (trophies), all the titles I’ve won were with him. For me it’s a privilege to work with him. He’s a professional player... every day he gave the best with his body to be at the highest level. He’s a perfect role model for young players... this is why he’s still playing at this level.”

Flick described Lewandowski as “a fantastic human, but also a world-class player.”