Rockies get rare win vs. Padres, but shake up coaching staff anyway

German Marquez tossed seven efficient innings Sunday and Hunter Goodman knocked in five runs as the Colorado Rockies snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 9-3 win over the visiting San Diego Padres.

Marquez (1-6) entered the day with a 9.90 earned run average but looked more like the pitcher who was 10-4 in his career against San Diego. He allowed just three hits and a run with one walk and two strikeouts lowering his ERA to 8.27.

Despite the victory, the Rockies, who are now 7-33 this season, announced following the game that they have relieved manager Bud Black and bench coach Mike Redmond of their duties.

Third base coach Warren Schaeffer was named interim manager, with hitting coach Clint Hurdle elevated to interim bench coach.

Nick Pivetta (5-2) lasted only four innings for San Diego, permitting six runs off seven hits and two walks while fanning five. It was his second-shortest outing of the year.

Goodman was his primary tormentor. The Colorado catcher cracked a three-run homer in the first, his sixth of the year, then tripled home two runs in the third and later scored via Mickey Moniak's RBI single.

That made it 6-1 and put the Rockies well on the way to just their seventh win in 40 games. Marquez kept them on the straight and narrow, fetching a dozen outs on grounders. The last two came on Jason Heyward's double play ball in the seventh on Marquez's 78th and final pitch of the game.

It was a much-needed quality start for a team that had allowed a whopping 55 runs in the last four games, including 21 on 24 hits Saturday night in a 21-0 shutout loss. The Padres pounded out 40 hits in the first two games of the series but managed just five against Marquez and two relievers.

Colorado added two runs in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Michael Toglia and an RBI double by Moniak. Ryan McMahon capped the scoring with a solo homer in the eighth, his sixth of the year.

Manny Machado drove in two runs for San Diego, which lost for the first time in six games with the Rockies this year.

Goodman had three of Colorado's 12 hits, coming up a single shy of the cycle.