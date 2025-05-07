Rockies, Tigers try to open series after rain provides 2nd day off

The Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers had a scheduled day off before starting their three-game series in Denver on Tuesday. Heavy rain turned it into a two-day break.

The opener of the three-game set was postponed due to rain and will be made up Thursday as part of a traditional doubleheader, which will be the third weather-related doubleheader of the season for the Rockies and second at home. Detroit had one previous doubleheader due to a weather postponement.

In the meantime, the clubs will return to the diamond on Wednesday as scheduled.

Colorado rookie Chase Dollander (2-3, 6.48 ERA) and Detroit right-hander Jackson Jobe (2-0, 3.38) were slated to face each other in the first game. While the Rockies had not yet announced their pitching plans, the Tigers confirmed they would push Jobe's start to Wednesday.

Dollander has yet to pitch against the Tigers, and Jobe has never faced Colorado.

Colorado is coming off losing three of four games at San Francisco over the weekend and owns the worst record in the majors at 6-28. The Rockies did win their last home game, 2-1 over Atlanta on April 30, and can build on that.

"Obviously, losing is not fun," Dollander said after getting the win over the Braves. "But at the same time, we know that we're capable of winning, and we haven't put a winning product on the field."

Dollander has put together a few bright outings in the team's forgettable start to 2025. He won his major league debut -- one of five Rockies rookies to debut this season -- against the Athletics on April 6 and was impressive in his start against the Braves when he allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings.

Denver is the last stop on a season-long 10-game, three-city road trip for Detroit with a chance to head home with a winning record for that stretch. The Tigers took three of four at the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend and have slugged 20 home runs while going 4-3 on the trip. They've come close to doubling their season total of homers, which stands at 47 through 35 games.

The Tigers scored 34 runs in the four games against the Angels. Trey Sweeney and Kerry Carpenter hit home runs and combined for 11 RBIs in their 13-1 win on Sunday; Riley Greene had two home runs in one inning Friday night; and Javier Baez, Gleyber Torres, Dillon Dingler and Spencer Torkelson homered in Thursday's game.

"We have a pretty good offense and it comes from different places," Detroit manager AJ Hinch said. "(Sunday) Trey Sweeney was an incredible boost from the bottom of the order. Other days it's Riley or Tork or Carp. (Sunday) it was a little bit of everybody."

The Tigers were swept in their season-opening series at the Los Angeles Dodgers but since then are 22-10 and have the best record in the American League.