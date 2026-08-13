Roden hits a go-ahead double as the Twins rally to beat the Orioles 7-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alan Roden hit a go-ahead double, seven Minnesota players drove in a run and the Twins rallied from an early deficit to beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-5 on Wednesday and win their series.

Minnesota (60-62) sits a game behind the Texas Rangers for the final AL wild-card spot and has won six straight series at Target Field.

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Down 4-1 heading into the third, Kody Clemens hit an RBI single before Luke Keaschall tacked on a sacrifice fly and Victor Caratini tied the game at 4 with a single. Roden followed up with a double that plated Brooks Lee and gave Minnesota the lead for good.

Trevor Larnach hit an RBI groundout, and Royce Lewis drove in the Twins' final run with a double. Josh Bell delivered Minnesota's first run in the first on a single.

Zebby Matthews (6-8) pitched five innings and allowed four runs on six hits while striking out four. Yoendrys Gómez earned his 17th save after allowing a run in the ninth.

Jackson Holliday gave Baltimore an early cushion, and Dylan Beavers extended that lead to 4-1 in the third inning with a three-run homer. It was Beavers' first home run since April 24. Leody Taveras homered on the first pitch of the ninth inning to cap the scoring.

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Shane Baz (4-12) had his shortest outing of the year, tossing three innings and giving up five runs on nine hits.

Twins: RHP Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.76 ERA) gets the start against the Phillies on Thursday.

Orioles: Yet to announce a starter for a series opener versus the Rays on Friday.

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