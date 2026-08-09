Roger Craig reveals vascular dementia diagnosis during emotional Pro Football Hall of Fame speech

Roger Craig finally took his place among the game’s all-time greats on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. The former San Francisco 49ers running back waited 28 years after becoming eligible before the Pro Football Hall of Fame called his name as a senior candidate.

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When the moment arrived, the 66-year-old delivered a pre-recorded 10-minute speech while sitting on stage in his gold jacket. Near the end, he shared news that moved the crowd to silence and then applause. Craig used the final part of his speech to reveal that doctors have diagnosed him with vascular dementia.

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Journey from Davenport to Canton Roger Craig reflected on a long road that began in Davenport, Iowa.

“You spend your whole life trying to prove you belong, and then one day, you’re told you’re one of the all-time greats,” Craig said. “Man, it’s overwhelming. I think about that kid from Davenport who loved football. I think about the journey more than anything, the early mornings, the doubts, the sacrifices. It all led here.”

The 49ers selected him in the second round of the 1983 draft. Under coach Bill Walsh, Craig became a central piece of the dynasty that won three Super Bowls in the 1980s.

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Career that redefined the running back position Roger Craig was never just a traditional runner. Bill Walsh wanted more.

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"[49ers coach Bill Walsh] didn’t just want a running back. He wanted a complete football player,” Craig said. “He trusted me to do whatever the team needed. That’s why the 1,000 yards rushing, 1,000 yards receiving season means to much to me. We weren’t chasing numbers. We were chasing W’s — wins. I didn’t realize I was making history. It just felt like we were doing something special as a team. Looking back, I appreciate how difficult it is, and how few players have done it since.”

In 1985 he became the first player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards and catch passes for 1,000 yards in the same season. Three years later he led the league with 2,036 yards from scrimmage and earned Offensive Player of the Year honors. He finished his career with stops in Los Angeles and Minnesota before retiring after the 1993 season.

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The Diagnosis and a clear message “My doctors believe may be related, at least in part, to the concussions I experienced during my career,” Roger Craig revealed. “The changes were gradual. At first, they were easy to dismiss as normal aging. Over time, my family noticed it too and ultimately led us to seek answers from my doctor. Two things can be true: Football gave me opportunities beyond anything I could imagine. It helped shape the man I became. At the same time, we know more today about brain health than when I played, and I hope sharing my story encourages people to pay attention to their health and seek help when something doesn’t feel right."

"I want people to know this diagnosis doesn’t define me. I am still Roger Craig. I am still a father, a husband, a teammate, a friend and someone who loves this game and the people who brought it to my life. If sharing my story helps even one family or one former player, then it’s worth it. Football gave me everything.”

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He made clear that the diagnosis does not erase the pride he feels for the game or the relationships it gave him. Presented by lifelong friend and former teammate Jamie Williams, Craig received a warm standing ovation after the video ended.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.